Perinthalmanna: When Nazar Manu placed the irumudikkettu (sacred bundle) on Pramod’s head, it marked the beginning of a pilgrimage rooted in friendship, faith and gratitude. The 46-year-old is trekking all the way to Sabarimala from here to fulfil a vow he made after his close friend’s son, Hamdan, recovered from a near-fatal road accident

Seven months ago, the 20-year-old was fighting for his life after a car rammed into his motorcycle, leaving him critically injured and paralysed. Doctors initially held little hope of his returning to a normal life. But after months of treatment and recovery, Hamdan defied the odds and began walking again

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Having been a close companion of Nazar, a philanthropist, for 16 years, Pramod had watched his friend’s family go through an agonising ordeal. He decided to undertake the Sabarimala pilgrimage as an act of thanksgiving for Hamdan’s recovery.

Pramod is making the trek to the hill shrine accompanied by a few other friends.