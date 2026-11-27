Kattakampal: In a crushing blow to local farmers gearing up for the winter crop season, a deep fissure has surfaced along the outer bund of the Vavekkar Kole wetlands. Farmers were on the verge of transplanting paddy seedlings across roughly 60 acres of farmland today when the damage was discovered.

Farming in this wetland tract had already been suspended for the past two years after a previous breach in the bund. It was only this past April that the Kerala Land Development Corporation (KLDC) finally rebuilt the protective embankment.

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The alarming crack was spotted while farmers were dewatering the fields to ready the nursery beds.

Alerted to the crisis, Kattakampal Panchayat President K. Jayashankar, Block Assistant Director of Agriculture (ADA) Riya Vijayan, and Agricultural Officer Anoop Vijayan visited the site. Farmers demonstrated how water was already seeping into the fields from beneath the bund at multiple points. Jayashankar urged KLDC officials to carry out an immediate on-site inspection and take urgent corrective action.

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The Vavekkar Kole wetlands have had a fraught history. After lying fallow for nearly three decades, cultivation was revived here in 2018. However, after unseasonal summer rains ruined two consecutive harvests, despondent farmers abandoned the land once again.

Another attempt to farm the tract in 2024 met with disaster when the bund gave way, flooding the fields. Hopes were restored after the KLDC stepped in to reconstruct the embankment, but with this new fissure threatening another breach just as sowing was about to begin, farmers find themselves pushed back to the brink of heartbreak.