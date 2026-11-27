Mala: In a major step toward heritage conservation and urban beautification, the Public Works Department (PWD) has submitted a ₹7.40-lakh project proposal to preserve the iconic banyan trees outside the Mala police station and develop the surrounding precinct into a public resting space.

The Chief Engineer of the PWD (Roads & Bridges) has formally sought administrative sanction from the departmental secretary to safeguard the two decades-old trees. The move comes in the wake of a memorandum submitted by social activist Shanty Joseph Thattakath to Chief Minister V.D. Satheesan, urging immediate intervention to protect the trees and revamp the area. Casting a sprawling green canopy along the Mala–Annamanada road, these majestic trees are widely regarded as living heritage landmarks of the town.

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Currently, scores of daily commuters wait for buses under their shade, yet the spot completely lacks seating or basic waiting amenities. The leafy canopy also offers welcome respite to citizens visiting the nearby police station.

According to Shanty Joseph Thattakath, previous representations submitted to the PWD and grievances raised during the Nava Kerala Sadas outreach program had yielded no action until now.