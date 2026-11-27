Balaramapuram: While citizens struggle with cramped conditions to register property deeds, the state exchequer continues to bleed money on rent. Months after its high-profile inauguration, the multi-crore, seven-storey Registration Complex in Nemom remains shuttered, leaving the public in the lurch.

Despite being funded by taxpayers' money, this modern facility stands idle while local registration offices are forced to operate out of woefully inadequate rented spaces.

ADVERTISEMENT

The complex, situated along the Karamana–Kaliyikkavila highway, was envisioned as a one-stop hub to bring several registration offices operating from scattered rented premises under a single roof. However, in an apparent rush to claim credit ahead of the assembly elections, the previous government inaugurated the building before construction was finished and essential amenities were put in place, a move that sparked widespread public backlash even then.

Six months into the new government's tenure, nothing has changed. Officials continue to offer the standard excuse that 'finishing works are still underway.'

ADVERTISEMENT

Once commissioned, the complex is set to house the Sub-Registrar Offices of both Nemom and Balaramapuram. The Balaramapuram office currently runs out of rented premises, burning through roughly ₹25,000 a month in rent alone.

Promises were also made to shift the Registration Department offices currently operating from the Motor Vehicles Department building at East Fort to this new facility, but those plans remain on paper.

ADVERTISEMENT

The state-of-the-art complex was built after demolishing the century-old Nemom Sub-Registrar Office. In the interim, the Nemom office was shifted to the upper floor of a rented building behind the local police station. Cramped for space and lacking elevator access, the steep climb up the stairs has turned into a daily ordeal for visiting citizens, particularly senior citizens, as well as the office staff.

The prolonged delay in opening the building is a double blow. It deprives citizens of basic civic conveniences while piling an avoidable financial burden onto the state government.

Locals and deed writers (document writers) have urged people's representatives to intervene immediately and make the complex operational without further delay as part of the ‘Vikasitha Nemom’ (Developed Nemom) initiative.