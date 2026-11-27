Traffic restrictions have been enforced across Thrissur city, Guruvayur, and National Highway 544 in view of President Droupadi Murmu's visit on Friday. Authorities have announced comprehensive traffic management plans, parking bans, and temporary restrictions on temple entry to ensure smooth security arrangements during the VVIP visit.

Thrissur city traffic regulations

Parking is strictly prohibited from 9 am along key city routes, including Mannuthy, East Fort, Pension Moola, Chembukkavu, Patturaikkal, Poonkunnam, Swaraj Round, and connecting roads. Vehicular movement will be blocked along the main convoy route and intersecting feeder roads.

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Guruvayur route diversions and parking rules

From 1 pm onwards, traffic will not be permitted from Choondal towards Koonammoochi, as well as from Koonammoochi to Ariyannur. Vehicles will be barred from entering the southern stretch of the Outer Ring Road between Guruvayur Children's Park and Karakkad Junction. Parking, including for two-wheelers, is completely prohibited on the Inner Ring Road, East Nada, and near the Sreevalsam Guest House premises.

Commuters travelling from Thrissur to Guruvayur are advised to re-route via Kunnamkulam. All passenger buses must park at the Maya Bus Stand at West Nada. Freight vehicles approaching Guruvayur from Ponnani and Chavakkad must stop prior to Chavakkad Junction, while goods vehicles from Pavaratty must park before Pancharamukku Junction. A one-way system for buses and heavy vehicles will operate from Kairali Junction to Mammiyoor Junction.

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Drone ban and NH 544 contingency plan

Drone operations have been banned across the administrative limits of Thrissur Corporation, Guruvayur Municipality, and Kandanassery Panchayat. In the event of adverse weather preventing helicopter transport, an alternate road convoy security plan will be activated along National Highway 544 from the Paliyekkara Toll Plaza to Koratty Pongam between 9 am and 6 pm.

Police have directed motorists to strictly follow officer instructions, avoid parking on main carriage ways or service roads, and use designated alternative routes.

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Guruvayur temple timings and VIP welcome

Devotees will face entry restrictions at Guruvayur Temple between 1:30 pm and 4:45 pm. Following the standard 1:30 pm afternoon closure, the temple doors will reopen at 3:30 pm for the daily Sheeveli ritual. Immediately after the elephants are moved outside post-Sheeveli, President Murmu will enter the temple at 3:50 pm. The President will conclude her visit at 4:10 pm and depart from Sreevalsam Guest House at 4:30 pm. During this window, the South Nada hall and East Nada area beyond the Kalyana Mandapam will be fully cleared of visitors.

President Murmu is scheduled to land by helicopter at Sree Krishna College ground in Ariyannur at 3:10 pm before travelling by road to Sreevalsam Guest House. From there, the President and accompanying delegates will travel to the temple entrance in battery-operated buggies.

Governor Om Prakash Mathur, Union Minister Suresh Gopi, and Minister K Muraleedharan are among the dignitaries scheduled to welcome the President at Guruvayur.

Police conduct full security trial run

Kerala Police conducted a detailed dress rehearsal and security trial along the convoy route from Sree Krishna College helipad to the temple. The trial run briefly impacted traffic along the Choondal-Guruvayur road.

District Collector Shikha Surendran participated in the rehearsal, sitting in the President's designated seat inside the security buggy. ADGP P Vijayan, DIG T Narayanan, Malappuram SP O Aparna, Thrissur SP Nakul Rajendra Deshmukh, and ACP Surendran Mangat supervised the security arrangements.