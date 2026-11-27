Beypore: Celebrating the timeless legacy of the "Sultan of Malayalam Literature," Vaikom Muhammad Basheer, a delegation of Tamil writers gathered at the 'Akasha Mittayi' memorial here for an insightful literary discussion on his iconic novella, 'Premalekhanam'.

Led by Kendra Sahitya Akademi Award-winning Tamil author Ram Thangam, the 15-member literary group engaged in a vibrant dialogue centered on 'Kaadhal Kaditham', the Tamil translation of the celebrated classic.

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The visiting authors reflected on Basheer’s deceptively simple, poignant prose, admiring how he seamlessly wove warmth, humor, and life's grounded realities into a romance.

Prominent writers including P. Kalimuthu, C. Radha, Premkumar, and Satheesh Kumar took part in the panel. Speaking on the occasion, Ram Thangam noted that the gathering was conceived to nurture literary kinship, encourage mutual readership between Malayalam and Tamil, and bridge cultural ties across linguistic lines.

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Later in the evening, the group visited 'Vailalil House', Basheer’s historic residence. They posed for photographs beneath the iconic mangosteen tree—under whose shade the literary master once sat and dreamed up his world-famous tales. They also toured the Basheer Museum, taking in personal mementos that included his trademark easy chair, gramophone, reading glasses, and pen. Author and 'Akasha Mittayi' curator Bhanuprakash welcomed the delegation.