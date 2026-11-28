Nemmara: The Chief Engineer (Irrigation Design) has ordered a fresh feasibility study on the proposed Elampadi check dam project, which envisages diverting water from Nelliyampathy to the Pothundi Dam.

The order, issued by Chief Engineer R. Priyesh, comes in response to a communication from the Chief Engineer of Kozhikode Irrigation Project-1 requesting the implementation of the project. Given that the proposed site falls within forest land, copies of the directive have been forwarded to the Kerala Engineering Research Institute (KERI) in Thrissur to carry out a topographical survey, and to the Field Study Circle, Thrissur, to conduct a hydrological assessment to evaluate water availability.

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The study will examine two possibilities: upgrading the check dam at Elampadi in Nelliyampathy to release water into the reservoir through a tunnel, or diverting runoff currently flowing into the Chalakudy River and routing it to the dam via streams near Kesavanpara. Augmenting the storage capacity of the Pothundi Dam has become imperative, as the existing drinking water supply scheme—initially restricted to Nemmara, Ayiloor, and Melarcode panchayats—has been expanded significantly, in addition to the water required for second-crop paddy cultivation.

A sum of ₹274.45 crore was sanctioned via the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) to extend drinking water distribution to Elavanchery, Pallassana, Erimayur, Alathur, Kavassery, and Puthucode panchayats. However, no funds were allocated to identify or develop additional water sources to replenish the reservoir.

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With a full reservoir level of 108.204 metres (355 feet), the Pothundi Dam irrigates 4,785.62 hectares of paddy fields. Farmers across the panchayats of Nemmara, Ayiloor, Melarcode, Vadakkencherry, Erimayur, Vandazhi, and Elavanchery depend directly on the dam for their livelihoods. If implemented, the Elampadi project is expected to provide significant relief to the agricultural community across the command area.