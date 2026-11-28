Thiruvananthapuram: The Keralam government has drawn up a plan to reduce the weight of schoolbags carried by lower primary (LP) and upper primary (UP) students, aiming to limit the load to one-tenth of a child's body weight. However, implementing the proposal across schools could prove challenging, given the practical difficulties and financial burden involved.

The proposed measures include providing two sets of textbooks, with one kept at home and the other at school; revising timetables so that students have classes in only three or four subjects a day; ensuring adequate facilities for drinking water and midday meals on school premises; and expanding digital learning facilities.

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While keeping textbooks at school could substantially reduce the weight of schoolbags, providing two sets of books every term would entail additional expenditure of several crores of rupees. Textbooks are currently supplied free of cost to students up to Class 8. Schools would also need storage facilities, such as cupboards, adding to the financial burden on the government and school managements.

Schools already provide free midday meals to students up to Class 8. However, whether to have the school meal or bring food from home remains a matter of choice for students and their parents.

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The weight of a schoolbag also depends on the material used to make it, while the size and number of pages in textbooks can add to the overall load.

What about CBSE schools?

Meanwhile, complaints are widespread that CBSE schools prescribe considerably more textbooks and notebooks, even in the lower classes, than schools following the Keralam syllabus.

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Students are expected to purchase the books prescribed by their schools and carry them every day. Parents have also complained that school authorities are reluctant to relax these requirements despite repeated representations.