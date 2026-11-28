Alappuzha: Works on the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway, billed as the country's longest single-pillar elevated corridor, have entered the final phase, with the National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) kicking off load tests to assess its structural strength and load-bearing capacity.

The NHAI has successfully completed the first round of tests, using nine trucks carrying a combined load of 325 tonnes. Eight more rounds of testing will be conducted to assess the structural strength of different spans of the elevated corridor. Each round is expected to take four to five days.

Trucks loaded with weights stationed on the Aroor-Thuravoor elevated highway as part of load testing. Photo: Special arrangement

ADVERTISEMENT

The tests, being carried out in accordance with the guidelines of the Indian Roads Congress, are scheduled for completion by next month. The process is intended to establish the structural stability of the elevated highway and its ability to withstand heavy loads.

The testing begins with a detailed inspection of the structure to identify cracks, followed by the use of sensors to measure stress and movement. Trucks carrying 30 tonnes each are then stationed on the elevated highway, with the load gradually increased to monitor the maximum bending of the structure. In the next phase, the trucks are driven across the highway at speeds of 10 to 40 kmph to assess structural changes. The structure is then monitored closely for 24 hours before the test is completed.

ADVERTISEMENT

The elevated highway is targeted for completion by March 2027. The remaining works include approach roads, expansion joints, noise barriers and streetlights.

The project, estimated to cost Rs 2,200 crore, was initially planned over a stretch of 12.75 km. Its length was subsequently increased to 13.23 km, including a 200-metre extension of the elevated section and 280 metres of approach roads. The highway rests on 364 pillars, each 9 metres high.