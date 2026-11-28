Kozhikode: Two employees of a private bus operating in Kozhikode have been arrested on charges of repeatedly gang-raping a woman after threatening to circulate her nude photographs and videos. The arrested have been identified as bus driver KK Aneesh (38), alias Kuttan, of West Kaithappoyil and cleaner PS Sajith (24), alias Akku, of Puthuppadi. Both were produced before a court and remanded in judicial custody.

According to police, the woman, who works at a private institution, lodged the complaint alleging that the assault began in April this year. The woman was walking from her workplace to a bus stand. According to her complaint, the two men, who were acquaintances of one of her relatives, allegedly gave her a substance that rendered her unconscious by the roadside, took her away in a car and sexually assaulted her at a lodge.

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The accused allegedly recorded videos and took nude photographs of her before threatening to circulate them. They subsequently took her in a bus that operates on the Adivaram-Kozhikode route and, on several occasions, stopped the vehicle at isolated locations in Adivaram and near the first hairpin bend of Thamarassery ghat road, lowered the shutters and sexually assaulted her.

The woman also alleged that several other unidentified persons had sexually assaulted her. Unable to endure the alleged mental harassment, she initially approached the Koduvally police and later lodged a complaint with the Kakkoor police.

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Though the local police conducted a probe into the complaint initially, the investigation was handed over to a team led by Thamarassery Deputy Superintendent of Police KA Bose. The police are investigating whether more people were involved in the crime over the past several months.