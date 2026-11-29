Senior Congress leader and MP K Sudhakaran has been discharged from a private hospital in Dubai and is expected to reach the Parliament on Monday, ahead of the crucial proceedings on the Delimitation Bill.

Sudhakaran's son, Sanjog, said his father had expressed his desire to return to Delhi on Monday after they were allowed to meet in the intensive care unit (ICU). The development comes amid concerns over the MP's health and allegations by his family that hospital authorities had initially denied them access to him.

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Sanjog told the media that Sudhakaran was able to speak and had expressed his wish to leave for Delhi. Though he appeared physically fine, doctors had informed the family about certain internal health complications. Minor memory lapses were among the issues noticed, he said.

The hospital agreed to discharge Sudhakaran after receiving a written assurance from his son, Sanjog said. The family is expected to take him to Aster DM Healthcare in Dubai for a further medical examination, following expert advice. His onward journey to Delhi will depend on the medical assessment.

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The uncertainty surrounding Sudhakaran's health intensified after he was shifted to the ICU on Sunday morning without the family's consent, according to his son. The family had earlier complained that they were not being allowed to meet him, raising questions about the circumstances of his hospitalisation.

Sanjog eventually secured permission to enter the ICU with the assistance of other hospital staff.

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Sudhakaran had travelled abroad with his family for medical treatment and follow-up after experiencing health complications, including a seizure. He was admitted to a Dubai hospital on November 27 after experiencing discomfort while preparing to return to India.

The Congress leadership had urged the Kannur MP to return to Delhi as Parliament is scheduled to take up the delimitation-related legislation on Monday. The party has been keen to ensure the presence of all its MPs during the crucial proceedings. AICC general secretary K C Venugopal had also assured that arrangements would be made for Sudhakaran's continued treatment in India.