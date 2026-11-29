Thrissur: A young woman and a man were allegedly assaulted in a moral policing attack in Thrissur. Three police personnel, including a Sub-Inspector, were injured when they intervened in the incident.

The incident occurred around 6 pm on Saturday near the pond at Thrikumarakudam in Ayyanthole. The woman and the man, both natives of Pullazhi, were talking near the pond when Niranjan, a local resident, approached them and questioned their presence.

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An argument reportedly broke out, following which Niranjan allegedly assaulted the two and twisted the woman's arm.

Niranjan's father, Dileep, and brother, Neeraj, later arrived at the spot. Meanwhile, the woman called her father and informed him about the incident. Following a complaint from him, personnel from the Thrissur West Police Station reached the scene.

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However, when the police intervened, Dileep and his sons, Niranjan and Neeraj, allegedly attacked the officers. The personnel were also beaten with helmets.

Grade Sub-Inspector Lipson and Civil Police Officers Abhijith and Mahesh sustained injuries. Abhijith suffered a fracture to his hand.

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Additional police personnel arrived at the spot and took Dileep and Neeraj into custody. Niranjan fled the scene and remains absconding.

The injured woman, man and police personnel were taken to Thrissur General Hospital for treatment.

Thrissur West Police said a search had been intensified to trace and arrest Niranjan.