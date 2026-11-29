Pampady: A postbox that has stood witness to over three decades of history now lies in a state of utter neglect. Anyone dropping in a letter runs the risk of slashing their hand on its jagged edges if they aren’t careful.

Standing right outside the post office at Pulikkalkavala, a prominent junction along the National Highway, the postbox has rusted through with gaping holes, turning it into a public hazard.

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To make matters worse, reaching the post office itself is an uphill task - visitors must squeeze through a cramped passage behind the postbox and climb a flight of steep stairs to get to the first floor. This has made post office visits an ordeal, especially for senior citizens.

Fed up with the apathy, locals are demanding that authorities replace the dangerous postbox immediately and consider relocating the post office to a more accessible location.