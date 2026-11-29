Kozhikode: Two engineering students from Tamil Nadu drowned while swimming in a river at Kumbidan Kayam in Pullurampara, Thiruvambady, on Sunday. The students had reached the spot, reportedly after coming across viral videos of the location on social media.

The two were identified as Noufal (20), a native of Coimbatore, and Mansoor (21), from Rameswaram. According to the police, the two were part of a five-member group of students from an engineering college in Coimbatore. The group reached Kumbidan Kayam, which is part of the Iruvanjippuzha, after seeing videos of the scenic location on social media platforms, they said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Around 1 pm, Noufal and Mansoor stepped into the river for a swim but got caught in a deep spot in the water and drowned.

Local residents who noticed the incident immediately launched a rescue operation and managed to pull the students out of the water. They were rushed to a hospital in Thiruvambady. However, doctors declared them brought dead.