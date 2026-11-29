Kochi: With just four days remaining, the Manorama Hortus festival is all set to host key discussions focusing on climate change and environmental conservation.

Renowned environmental thinker and Right Livelihood Award laureate Dr. Vandana Shiva will take part in a session titled 'Seeds of a Different Future' on December 5, from 1 pm to 1.50 pm. Based on the book 'Slow Living: What You Can Do About Climate Change', co-authored by Dr. Shiva and Shreya Jani, the discussion will explore the concept of slow living and efforts to maintain ecological balance. Senior journalist Saraswathy Nagarajan will moderate the session.

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On December 3, researcher and author Pankaj Sekhsaria and journalist Viju B. will participate in a session titled 'The Last Wave to Great Nicobar: An Island in Peril', scheduled from 3 pm to 3.50 pm. Based on Sekhsaria's book 'Island on the Edge: The Great Nicobar Crisis', the discussion will focus on development in Great Nicobar and its environmental impacts.

Event & Registration Details

Entry to the general Hortus festival sessions is free. Attendees can pre-register through the official registration link. Separate ticketing applies only to select special events. Delegates opting for premium registration will be eligible for exclusive privileges and gifts.

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For more information and registration, visit the registration link.Manorama Hortus | Art & Literature Festival | Dec 3–6 , 2026 | Subhash Park, Kochi - https://www.manoramahortus.com