Vizhinjam: The passenger waiting shelter and the adjacent administrative building at the KSRTC Vizhinjam depot have fallen into a hazardous state of disrepair. Portions of concrete plaster have been flaking off and falling from the ceiling for years. Staff members reported that severe roof leaks during the monsoon had even forced them to relocate the ticket counter.

The rain brings additional hazards: water-soaked walls routinely compromise the electrical wiring, creating an imminent danger of short circuits. During the previous government's tenure, a project was announced to build modern multi-storey complexes with an outlay of ₹10 crore each across 10 depots in the state; however, the plan remained strictly on paper.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite a passenger being critically injured recently when a chunk of the ceiling gave way, unsuspecting commuters continue to crowd the waiting area, entirely unaware of the risk overhead.

Depot authorities have neither cordoned off the hazardous section nor made any move to initiate urgent repairs. Demands to install at least a basic warning sign have also gone unheeded. When questioned, depot officials merely stated that the matter has been escalated to higher authorities.