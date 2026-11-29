Thrissur: A 26-year-old man was found dead on the terrace of his female friend’s house at Vadanappally in Thrissur. The body of Jithin, son of Jayan of Kallunkal House, Engandiyur, was found on the terrace of the house at Anchamkallu.

A dhoti and an electric wire were wrapped around Jithin’s neck. His friend's mother informed his family that he was found dead, after which they approached the police. Alleging foul play, his relatives lodged a complaint with the Thrissur District Police Chief.

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Vadanappally police registered a case and are investigating.