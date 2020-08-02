Home Minister Amit Shah tests COVID positive

New Delhi: India's Minister of Home Affairs Amit Shah tested coronavirus on Sunday.

The Home Minister tweeted the information from his official twitter account.

"On observing symptoms of COVID-19, I took a test for the same. The results have arrived positive. My health condition is satisfactory but I have been admitteed to the hospital on the recommendation of doctors. If anyone has approached me in the last few days, kindly subject yourselves to quarantine," Shah tweeted in Hindi.



(More details are awaited.)

