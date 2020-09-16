Union Minister Nitin Gadkari tests COVID-19 positive

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Wednesday said he has tested COVID-19 positive.







"Yesterday, I was feeling weak and consulted my Doctor. During the course of my check up, I have been tested COVID-19 positive," Gadkari tweeted.







"I am at present doing well with the blessings and good wishes of all. I have isolated myself," he added.







Gadkari's ministerial colleagues Amit Shah, Shripad Naik, Dharmendra Pradhan, Kailash Choudhary, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Gajendra Shekhawat and Suresh Angadi were also diagnosed with COVID-19 recently.







Prominent politicians who tested COVID-19 positive recently include Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, and Tamil Nadu Governor Banwarilal Purohit.







Maharashtra ministers Ashok Chavan and Dhananjay Munde had also tested positive.