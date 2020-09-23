Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi dies of COVID-19

New Delhi: Union Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi passed away on Wednesday. Earlier this month he was admitted to AIIMS in Delhi after he contracted the coronavirus.

Following his swab samples returning positive for COVID-19 on September 11, the MP from Belagavi had requested all those who came in close contact with him in the last few days to monitor their health and get tested in case of any symptoms.

Union Ministers who have been detected with COVID-19 include, Home Minister Amit Shah, Minister of State for Agriculture Kailash Choudhary, Ayush Minister Shripad Nayak, Jal Shakti Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, MoS for Parliamentary Affairs Arjun Ram Meghwal and Petroleum Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

