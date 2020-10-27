Khusbhu Sundar detained enroute to Chidambaram protest

Actor-turned-politician Khushbu Sundar was detained by the police on Tuesday while on her way to Chidambaram to participate in a protest against VCK leader Thirumavalavan's alleged remark on Manusmriti. The government had denied permission for the strike.

“When your journey is cut short by force, you know you are on right track. I question AIADMK leaders, why are we denied of our democratic right for a peaceful protest when other parties are given permission to do the same? Why this partiality?,” Khusbhu tweeted.



Earlier, Khusbhu tweeted saying that she will fight for the dignity of women. “We will never bow down to the atrocities of a few elements out there. BHARAT MATA KI JAI,” Khusbhu said.

