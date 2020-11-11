Chirag Paswan's LJP sinks but brings down Nitish Kumar's JD(U) in Bihar

New Delhi: With polling trends on Tuesday showing Janata Dal (United) underperforming in a big way, Lok Janshakti Party president Chirag Paswan appeared to be succeeding in damaging Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar-led party by playing a major role in its poor show in many seats.

The LJP, though, itself looked to have paid a big price in the process, as the Election Commission data till around midnight showed that it could win just one seat while drawing around 5.7 per cent of votes.

Paswan's party has, however, been instrumental in the JD(U)'s loss in at least 30 seats, as per the latest voting figures made public by the Election Commission.

As per the latest EC data, JD(U) had 39 and was leading in four seats, a big drop from 71 seats it had won in 2015 assembly polls.

JD(U) spokesperson K C Tyagi told PTI that a "sinister" campaign was run against Nitish Kumar as part of a "conspiracy".

"Apne bhi shamil the aur begane bhi (Our own also harmed us along with the outsiders)," he said, without taking any names.

He, however, expressed confidence that Kumar will become the chief minister again, noting that top BJP leaders including Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah have made it clear that he will head the government if the ruling NDA retains power.

The BJP had won 64 and was leading in 10 seats, according to the EC figures. Two other NDA members have won four seats each.

The NDA in total had won or was leading in 125 seats while the RJD-led opposition had won or was ahead in 111 seats.

'Bihar poll results victory of PM Modi'

Chirag Paswan described the Bihar polls results as a "victory" of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, saying the people have shown their trust in him.

With his party winning only one seat while being instrumental in the defeat of the BJP's ally JD(U) in many seats, Paswan tweeted that he was "proud" that his party did not bend down for power. His party had won two seats in the 2015 polls.

"All LJP candidates fought gloriously on their own without any alliance. The party's vote share has increased. It had gone to the polls with the resolve of 'Bihar first Bihari first'. It has been strengthened in every district. This is bound to benefit the party in the future," he said, while thanking people.

The LJP received 5.68 per cent of votes while contesting on nearly 140 seats in the elections to the 243-seat Bihar assembly.