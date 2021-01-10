Malayalam
SUN JAN 10, 2021 7:53 AM IST
Former Pak diplomat admits 300 casualties in Balakot airstrike by India

Baramulla: Around seven Pakistan Army soldiers were killed and a dozen were injured after Indian Army retaliated to Pakistan's unprovoked ceasefire violation along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir, on Nov 13, 2020. Indian Army destroyed various enemy positions, terror launch pads and fuel dumps. India too lost three soldiers in the unprovoked ceasefire violation by Pakistan in a bid to push terrorists from their terror launch pads. (Photo: IANS)
Representative image.
IANS
Published: January 10, 2021 07:49 AM IST
Topic | World

New Delhi: News coming out of Pakistan has deeply embarrassed the Imran Khan administration. In a stunning revelation, former Pakistani diplomat Agha Hilaly admitted on a news television show that 300 terrorists had died in the Balakot airstrike on February 26, 2019.

"India crossed the international border and did an act of war in which at least 300 were reported dead. Our target was different from theirs. We targeted their high command. That was our legitimate target because they are men of the military. We subconsciously accepted that a surgical strike -- a limited action -- did not result in any casualty. Now we have subconsciously told them that, whatever they will do, we'll do only that much and won't escalate," said Agha Hilaly.

Hilaly was speaking during a debate on a Pakistani Urdu channel. This flies in the face against the zero casualties claim made by Pakistan repeatedly since.

The air strike was in response to the brutal bombing against CRPF troopers in Pulwama which killed 40 and stunned the nation. Jaish owned up to the deadly strike and in bold retaliation, Indian Air Force jets attacked launch pads in Khyber Pakhtunkhwala.

