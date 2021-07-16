Pulitzer-winning Indian photojournalist Danish Siddique killed in Kandahar

Kandahar: Indian photojournalist Danish Siddiqui, a Pulitzer Prize winner working with international news agency Reuters, has been killed in Kandahar while on a reporting mission embedded with Afghan security forces, Afghan ambassador Farid Mamundzay said on Friday.

"Deeply disturbed by the sad news of the killing of a friend, Danish Seddiqi in Kandahar last night. The Indian Journalist & winner of Pulitzer Prize was embedded with Afghan security forces. I met him 2 weeks ago before his departure to Kabul. Condolences to his family & Reuters," Mamundzay tweeted.

— Farid Mamundzay फरीद मामुन्दजई فرید ماموندزی (@FMamundzay) July 16, 2021

Afghanistan's Tolo News channel cited sources as saying that Siddiqui was killed in Spin Boldak district of Kandahar. No further details are available now.

Siddiqui had recently reported on a mission by Afghan special forces to rescue a policeman who had been cut off from others and had fought the Taliban for hours on his own. His reports included graphic images of vehicles of the Afghan forces being targeted with rockets.

Rocket propelled grenades (RPG) and other heavy weapon were used by the Taliban against the convoy resulting in the destruction of 3 Humvees. Gunners atop the Humvees swivelled wildly, aiming fire at suspected Taliban fighters who were hard to see. pic.twitter.com/tLppGPrcfL — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

Siddiqui had started his career as a television news correspondent and later switched to photojournalism. He joined Reuters as an intern in 2010. In 2018, Danish Siddiqui and his colleague Adnan Abidi won the Pulitzer Prize for Feature Photography for documenting the Rohingya Refugee Crisis as part of the Reuters team. He was based in Mumbai, India.

Danish graduated with a degree in Economics from Jamia Millia Islamia, Delhi. He had a degree in Mass Communication from the AJK Mass Communication Research Centre at Jamia in 2007.

As a photojournalist, Danish Siddiqui covered wide rage of issues across the world. Some of his major works include covering the wars in Afghanistan and Iraq, Rohingya refugees crisis, Hong Kong protests and Nepal earthquakes.

Got a 15 minute break during almost 15 hours of back to back missions. pic.twitter.com/Y33vJYIUlr — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

Siddiqui was killed amid clashes between the Taliban and government forces, which have intensified as US-led international forces have been withdrawing from the area. The Taliban have captured several districts and border crossings in the north and west.

The attack continued as Afghan Special Forces retreated after successfully carrying out the extraction. Caught in the middle of this ambush were several Afghans who were trapped while one of them was this boy. pic.twitter.com/rBm60wSUSV — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

The government has accused the Taliban of destroying hundreds of government buildings in 29 of the country's 34 provinces. The Taliban deny accusations of extensive destruction by their fighters.

A senior Afghan government official in Kabul, Nader Nadery, said the security forces were working to push back Taliban fighters and regain control over 190 districts.

I could feel the tension in the air as ASF were expecting an imminent attack from the Taliban. There was sporadic machine gun fire but all hell broke loose as the Humvees reached the extraction point. pic.twitter.com/TqnnqiuTUr — Danish Siddiqui (@dansiddiqui) July 13, 2021

The deteriorating security situation has raised fears of a new Afghan refugee crisis. President Ashraf Ghani met regional leaders in Uzbekistan on Thursday and Pakistan said it would host a conference of senior Afghan leaders in an effort to find solutions.

(With inputs from PTI and Reuters)