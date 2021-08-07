Malayali nurse found dead in Malta

Our Correspondent
Published: August 07, 2021 08:11 AM IST
Bincia

Kothamangalam/Malta: A Malayali nurse working on the island-state of Malta was found dead under mysterious circumstances.

The deceased, 36-year-old Bincia, is the wife of Ernakulam's Pallarimangalam native Shihab.

She was found unconscious in her room on Thursday night. Though she was taken to a hospital, her life could not be saved.

Bincia, a popular face on social media among the Keralites in Malta, is a member of the Pulickachalil family in Adivadu, Ernakulam.

She has two children - Hana, Hisa.

