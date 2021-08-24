Biden to make a call on Afghan evac deadline today; US official says Aug 31 completion unlikely

Kabul/Washington: With thousands of desperate Afghans and foreigners massed at Kabul's airport in the hope of fleeing Afghanistan's new Taliban rulers, US President Joe Biden is expected to decide as soon as Tuesday on whether to extend an August 31 deadline to airlift Americans and their allies to safety.

Biden warned on Sunday that the evacuation was going to be "hard and painful" and much could still go wrong. US troops might stay beyond an August 31 deadline to oversee the evacuation, he said.

On Monday, an administration official told Reuters that Biden would decide within 24 hours whether to extend the timeline to give the Pentagon time to prepare.

Beyond the need to remove thousands of Americans, citizens of allied countries and Afghans who worked with US forces, Department of Defence officials said it would still take days to fly out the 6,000 troops deployed to secure and run the airlift.

Some Biden advisers were arguing against extending the self-imposed deadline for security reasons. Biden could signal his intentions at a virtual meeting of the Group of Seven wealthy nations on Tuesday.

Two US officials had said the expectation was that the United States would continue evacuations past August 31. A senior State Department official told reporters the country's commitment to at-risk Afghans "doesn't end on Aug 31."

US Marines and Norwegian coalition forces assist with security at an Evacuation Control Checkpoint ensuring evacuees are processed safely during an evacuation at Hamid Karzai International Airport, Kabul, Afghanistan, August 20, 2021. Photo: US Marine Corps/Staff Sgt Victor Mancilla

Later on Monday, Democratic US Representative Adam Schiff, chairman of the House of Representatives Intelligence Committee, told reporters after a briefing on Afghanistan by intelligence officials that he did not believe the evacuation could be completed in the eight remaining days.

"I think it's possible but I think it's very unlikely given the number of Americans who still need to be evacuated," Schiff said.

A Taliban official said foreign forces had not sought an extension and it would not be granted if they had. Washington said negotiations were continuing.

White House national security adviser Jake Sullivan said the United States was in daily talks with the Taliban and making "enormous progress" in evacuating Americans and others.

Between 3am and 3pm local time on Monday, some 10,900 people were evacuated from Kabul, meaning the United States had facilitated the removal of 48,000 people since August 14.

US defence officials had told Reuters that almost everything would have to go perfectly to extricate every American citizen by August 31, given concerns about reaching the airport, terrorist attacks and complicated processing times.

State Department spokesman Ned Price told reporters the United States had discussed future control of the airport with the Taliban, as well as with US partners and allies.

'Does it still hurt? Yes'

The Taliban's swift takeover and ensuing chaos in Afghanistan have roiled US politics, with opposition Republicans piling criticism on Biden for the withdrawal, which was initiated by his Republican predecessor, Donald Trump. Biden's opinion poll numbers have slipped.

Biden's fellow Democrats who control Congress have promised to investigate what went wrong in Afghanistan within the past weeks and throughout the 20-year conflict, America's longest war.

For its part, the powerful US military has been grappling with the collapse of US-backed Afghan forces after 20 years of training. "Was it worth it? Yes. Does it still hurt? Yes," General David Berger, the commandant of the Marine Corps, wrote in a memo to Marines.

The difficulties at the airport were underlined on Monday with a firefight between Afghan guards and unidentified gunmen. German and US forces were also involved, the Germany military said.

A local Taliban militant, speaking to a large crowd in Kabul, urged Afghans to remain.

"Where has our honour gone to? Where has our dignity gone to?" the unidentified militant said. "We will not let the Americans continue to be here. They will have to leave this place. Whether it is a gun or a pen, we will fight to our last breath."

Working with allies

The Taliban seized power last week as the United States and its allies withdrew troops after the war launched after the September 11, 2001, attacks.

Panicked Afghans and foreigners have thronged the airport since, clamouring to catch any flight out. Many fear reprisals and a return to a harsh version of Islamic law the Taliban enforced while in power from 1996 to 2001.

Twenty people have been killed, most in shootings and stampedes, as international forces try to bring order. One member of the Afghan forces was killed and several wounded in Monday's clash, the US military said.

A British government spokesperson said British evacuations could not continue once US troops leave. French Foreign Minister Jean-Yves Le Drian also said more time was needed.

German Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said the virtual G7 summit must agree on whether to extend the deadline and how to improve access to the airport.

The airport chaos also disrupted aid shipments. The World Health Organization said tons of medical supplies were stuck because Kabul airport was closed to commercial flights.

Leaders of the Taliban, who have sought to show a more moderate face since capturing Kabul, have begun talks on forming a government, while their forces focus on the last pockets of opposition.