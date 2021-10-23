US military says it killed senior al-Qaeda leader in drone strike

AP via PTI
Published: October 23, 2021 10:48 AM IST
Representational image: IANS

Washington: The US military says it killed a senior al-Qaeda leader in an airstrike Friday in northwest Syria.

Army Major John Rigsbee, a spokesman for US Central Command, said in a statement that Abdul Hamid al-Matar was killed by a drone strike.

Rigsbee said the killing of al-Matar will disrupt al-Qaeda's ability to further plot and carry out global attacks threatening US citizens, our partners, and innocent civilians." He said al-Qaeda uses Syria as a base for threats reaching into Syria, Iraq and beyond.

The drone strike came two days after a US military outpost in southern Syria was hit by a coordinated attack that included drones and rockets. US officials said no American troops stationed there were injured or killed.  

