Ukraine appears to have gained a minor advantage after a Belarusian diplomat publicly resigned in protest of ongoing invasion of Ukraine by Russia and her country's participation in it.

Natalia Khvostova, consul of the Consulate General of Belarus in Munich issued a statement explaining her decision to step down.

Belarus, a landlocked neighbour of Ukraine has been accused of enabling the war. Russia has reportedly used Belarusian territory to carry out a multi-pronged invasion of Ukraine.

Khvostova's resignation was confirmed by former Belarusian presidential candidate, Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya.

I admire Natallia Khvastova, who resigned as Belarus' consul in Munich 🇩🇪 in protest against the Lukashenka regime's actions & its participation in the aggression against Ukraine. She signed her letter with the line "To be called human" from the Belarusian poem of Janka Kupala. pic.twitter.com/BU0HScaavz — Sviatlana Tsikhanouskaya (@Tsihanouskaya) March 5, 2022

Khvostova had said in her statement that the Republic of Belarus no longer proceeds from the principles of equality of states.

"The state has stopped the preservation of the historical, cultural and spiritual heritage of Belarus, and the sovereignty of the country is under threat. I think a protest is necessary. I resign as Consul of the Consulate General of the Republic of Belarus in Munich."

Ukraine's Ambassador to Austria, Olexander Scherba lauded Khvostova's action. "Natalia Khvostova, respect," he tweeted.