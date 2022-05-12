Ranil Wickremesinghe to take oath as new Sri Lanka PM today

Colombo: Sri Lanka's former prime minister Ranil Wickremesinghe, who has just one seat in the 225-member Parliament, will become the next premier.

The decision was made during a closed-door meeting between him and President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last evening.

Wickremesinghe is slated to take oath as the new Prime Minister of Sri Lanka today.

His predecessor Mahinda Rajapaksa had tendered his resignation on Monday amid the economic crisis that has engulfed the island nation.

Wickremesinghe, who has served as the country's prime minister for four times, was in October 2018 fired from the post of prime minister by then-President Maithripala Sirisena.

However, he was reinstalled as the prime minister by Sirisena after two months.

The UNP, the oldest party in the country, had won just one seat in the last parliamentary polls in 2020.

Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since gaining independence from Britain in 1948.

The crisis is caused in part by a lack of foreign currency, which has meant that the country cannot afford to pay for imports of staple foods and fuel, leading to acute shortages and very high prices.

Thousands of demonstrators have hit the streets across Sri Lanka since April 9 seeking the resignation of the Rajapaksa brothers.

After taking the oath, Wickremesinghe will visit a temple in Colombo and thereafter assume his duties.

(With inputs from PTI)