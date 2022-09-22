Biden supports India's bid for UNSC permanent seat; also backs Germany, Japan

United Nations: United States President Joe Biden on Wednesday reiterated the US' commitment to India getting a permanent seat on the Security Council to ensure it remains credible.

Addressing the high-level meeting of the General Assembly, he said: "The United States supports increasing the number of both permanent and non-permanent representatives on the Council. This includes permanent seats for those nations we have long supported."

Biden said he believes the time has come for the institution to become more inclusive so that it can better respond to the needs of today's world.

"The United States is committed to this vital work," he declared.

Washington has long expressed backing for India's quest for a permanent seat through different administrations.

It also backs permanent seats for Japan and Germany.

United Nations Security Council meets after Russia recognized two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent entities, in New York City, US, February 21, 2022. Photo: Carlo Allegri/Reuters

He said that the US backs "permanent seats for countries in Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean.

In order "to ensure the council remains credible and effective", he said, the US also supports increasing the number of both permanent and non-permanent representatives of the Council".

No clear front-runners have emerged from Africa, Latin America and the Caribbean for permanent seats, although Brazil, the largest country in South America, has staked its claim.

Of regional priorities, Biden spoke of the role of the Quad, made up of India, the US, Japan and Australia.

US President Joe Biden listens as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during a 'Quad nations' meeting at the Leaders' Summit of the Quadrilateral Framework held in the East Room at the White House in Washington, US, September 24, 2021. Photo: REUTERS/Evelyn Hockstein

"In every region, we pursued new constructive ways to work with partners to advance shared interests", he said and mentioned "elevating the Quad and Indo-Pacific."

Members of the UN Security Council, including the United States, should consistently uphold and defend the United Nations Charter and refrain from the use of veto, except in rare and extraordinary situations, to ensure that the Council remains credible and effective, he said.

(With IANS, PTI inputs.)