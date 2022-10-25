Rishi Sunak officially becomes UK Prime Minister

London: Rishi Sunak has become United Kingdom's 57th prime minister after being invited to form a government by King Charles III.

He is the third prime minister this year and will enter Downing Street as the youngest PM in two centuries.

He will address the country after his return from the Palace.

There's a lot of attention already on the cabinet that Rishi Sunak will appoint - these are the most senior members of the government who help take key decisions and meet regularly.

Current Chancellor Jeremy Hunt has been tipped by some as safe in the role, having reassured the markets after the recent blood bath that saw the pound sterling crumbling to new depths.

Other names mentioned for top positions include former cabinet member Dominic Raab.

There's also been speculation around the future role of that government veteran, Michael Gove, as well as former party chair Oliver Dowden.

'Work begins immediately'

Addressing the nation in front of 10 Downing Street, Sunak said that has been chosen as leader of the Conservative Party and prime minister to fix some of the mistakes made by his predecessor. "That work begins immediately," he said.

"I will unite our country not with words but with action. I will work day in and day out to deliver for you," he said.

He said he knows the mandate the Conservative Party earned in 2019 is not the sole property of one person, rather "it is a mandate that belongs to and unites all of us".

He pledged "a stronger NHS, better schools, safer streets, control of our borders, protecting our environment, supporting our armed forces and levelling up."

During the speech, Sunak paid tribute to his predecessor Liz Truss, saying she was not wrong to want to improve growth in the country.

He said he admired her restlessness to create change - but "some mistakes were made".

Sunak also said he would always be grateful to Boris

Johnson for his "incredible achievements" as prime minister. "I will treasure his warmth and generosity of spirit," he said.

Sunak said his government will have integrity, professionalism and accountability at every level.



"Trust is earned and I will earn yours," he said.