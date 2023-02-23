Malayali woman killed in a collision at a Leeds bus stop

Tomy Vattavanal
Published: February 23, 2023 01:24 AM IST
Athira Anilkumar, 25. Photo: Special arrangement

London: A Malayali woman was killed in an accident at Leeds in West Yorkshire, England on Wednesday.

The deceased has been identified as Athira Anilkumar (25), a native of Thiruvananthapuram, who had reached Leeds a month ago to pursue higher studies.

According to the West Yorkshire Police, a speeding car, driven by a 25-year-old woman, rammed into a bus stop killing one and injuring another.

The woman was pronounced dead at the scene while the second person, a man in his forties, is believed to be stable, reported the West Yorkshire Police.

Athira was studying a Project Management course at Beckett University in Leeds. Her husband Rahul Sekhar works in Muscat and they have a daughter.

Athira was the daughter of Anilkumar and Lali of Pattathinkara, Thonnakkal in Thiruvananthapuram.

