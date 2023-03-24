Malayali priest found dead at his residence in Wales

A Malayali priest serving in the United Kingdom was found dead in his room on Friday.

The deceased, Fr Shaji Punnattu, was a native of Wayanad.

He was the parish priest of Church of Our Lady Help of Christians under the Diocese of Wrexham.

Fr Punnattu did not turn up for service at the church in the morning. Later, he was found dead at his residence.

The cause of death is yet to be ascertained, but a heart attack is suspected as the priest had been admitted to a hospital with cardiac issues recently. The local police have launched a probe.

Fr Punnattu was ordained a priest 23 years ago and had served at various churches in Wales in the last 16 years.