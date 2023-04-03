Turkey's 'miracle baby' reunited with mother, who was considered dead | Video

Onmanorama Staff
Published: April 03, 2023 07:16 PM IST
The 'miracle baby' soon after being rescued from the rubble 128 hours since the earthquake in Turkey in early Februay (left). Aya reunited with her mother.

The 'miracle baby' that survived the massive earthquake in Turkey in early February has been reunited with her mother -- who was considered dead -- after 54 days.

Turkey's Minister for Family and Social Services, Derya Yanik, posted a video of the special reunion on Twitter.

Baby Aya, as she was named, meaning 'sign from God', was a two-month-old when she was rescued from the rubble 128 hours after a 7.8 magnitude quake ripped through south-central Turkey and north-west Syria.

The baby was soon referred to as a miracle. But reports of the baby's mother dying in the quake pained one and all.

The baby reportedly lived in the care of relatives until -- as Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ukraine, tweeted -- it emerged that her mother was alive and had sought treatment at a separate hospital.

Over 57,000 died in the quake while at least 1,20,000 suffered injuries in Turkey and Syria.

