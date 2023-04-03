Turkey's 'miracle baby' reunited with mother, who was considered dead | Video

The 'miracle baby' that survived the massive earthquake in Turkey in early February has been reunited with her mother -- who was considered dead -- after 54 days.

Turkey's Minister for Family and Social Services, Derya Yanik, posted a video of the special reunion on Twitter.

Baby Aya, as she was named, meaning 'sign from God', was a two-month-old when she was rescued from the rubble 128 hours after a 7.8 magnitude quake ripped through south-central Turkey and north-west Syria.

The baby was soon referred to as a miracle. But reports of the baby's mother dying in the quake pained one and all.

The baby reportedly lived in the care of relatives until -- as Anton Gerashchenko, advisor to the Minister of Internal Affairs, Ukraine, tweeted -- it emerged that her mother was alive and had sought treatment at a separate hospital.

Over 57,000 died in the quake while at least 1,20,000 suffered injuries in Turkey and Syria.

