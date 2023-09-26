Amidst the escalation of diplomatic tension between India and Canada, Sri Lanka expressed support to its neighbour. Sri Lanka's foreign minister, Ali Sabry, told ANI on Monday that terrorists have found a safe haven in Canada.

"Canadian PM Justin Trudeau comes out with outrageous and substantiated allegations without supporting proof," he added. The minister also said that India is one of the fastest-growing economies, and Sri Lanka is looking to forge a closer relationship with India.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's allegations of "potential" involvement of Indian government agents in the killing of Khalistani separatist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in June unleashed a diplomatic row, with India rejecting the charges as "absurd" and "motivated" and kicking out a senior Canadian diplomat in a tit-for-tat move to Ottawa's expulsion of an Indian official.

Earlier, Canada revealed that the allegation against India's involvement in the killing of a Sikh Canadian is based on surveillance of Indian diplomats in Canada, including intelligence provided by a major ally.

Canada-based pro-Khalistan leader Hardeep Singh Nijjar was shot dead at the parking lot of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara in the Punjabi-dominated Surrey city of British Columbia province. He was declared a 'wanted terrorist' by the Indian government. He was the president of Guru Nanak Sikh Gurdwara.

Nijjar, a resident of a village in Jalandhar, was associated with the separatist organisation Sikhs for Justice (SFJ), which is banned in India.