Pakistan ex-PM Imran Khan indicted in official secrets acts case

Islamabad: A Pakistani court indicted former Prime Minister Imran Khan and his deputy in an official secrets acts case, local news channels reported on Monday, in another blow for the ex-premier currently being held in a prison near Islamabad.

Khan has been detained in a low-key, colonial-era prison in the northwestern Attock district that lacked facilities like attached bathrooms and television and made it harder for family and friends to visit or send newspapers, books or food.

The former prime minister has been in jail since early August after being convicted on corruption charges.

A court suspended his three-year prison term, but his release on bail did not happen as authorities charged him in another case related to leaking state secrets.

Khan says the charges are designed to stop him from running in an election early next year, an allegation the authorities deny.