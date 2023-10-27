Israel army intensifies Gaza strikes 'very significantly'

Gaza: The Israeli military said on Friday it had increased its strikes on Gaza "in a very significant way", as AFP live footage captured intense bombardment of the territory's north. Daniel Hagari, a military spokesman said that the Israeli army will continue to strike in Gaza City and around.

Meanwhile, the Hamas government said Israel "cut communications and most of the internet" across the Gaza Strip on Friday. The government's media office accused Israel of taking the measure "to perpetrate massacres with bloody retaliatory strikes from the air, land and sea," as heavy strikes hit northern Gaza.

AFP journalists in Gaza confirmed they were only able to communicate in limited areas where they could connect to Israeli networks across the border.

Palestinian telecoms provider Jawwal announced "the total cut of all communication services and internet" in the territory.

"The heavy bombardment in the last hour destroyed all remaining international routes connecting Gaza to the outside world," Jawwal wrote on its Facebook page.

Global internet monitor NetBlocks reported "a collapse in connectivity in the Gaza Strip with high impact to Paltel," Jawwal's owner, citing live network data.

As the UN Security Council is deadlocked on the war between Israel and Hamas, the General Assembly is reportedly preparing to vote on a non-binding resolution calling for a "humanitarian truce."

Jordan wants the assembly to vote at 3:00 pm (1900 GMT) on Friday, calling the situation urgent, even though some 100 countries were still due to speak in a debate that began Thursday morning.