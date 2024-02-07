Indian student from Hyderabad attacked, robbed in Chicago

Chicago: Hyderabad-native Syed Mazahir Ali, who is currently pursuing a Master's at Indiana Wesleyan University, has sustained serious injuries following a vicious assault by four robbers in Chicago.



The disturbing incident, which has gained attention amidst rising concerns about the safety of Indian students in the US, was captured on video. In a clip circulating on social media, Ali recounts being ambushed while returning home with a packet of food, at Campbell Avenue. The CCTV footage shows Ali being pursued and then beaten up.

A Hyderabadi student, pursuing masters degree at Indiana #WeslayUniversity in Chicago was seriously injured in an attack by armed robers near his house at Campbell Ave, Chicago.



The victim was identified as Syed Mazahir Ali, a resident of Langar Houz, Hyderabad, Telangana.

Syed Mazahir Ali hails from Langar Houz, Hyderabad, Telangana. According to Times Now, the victim's wife who lives in Hyderabad has written to the Ministry of External Affairs seeking better medical treatment and stern action against the accused.

This is the fourth such attack on an Indian-American student in the past one month. The incident comes just days after Neel Acharya, an Indian-origin student pursuing a double major at the prestigious Purdue University, was found dead near the varsity airport. Earlier, 25-year-old Indian student Vivek Saini was fatally attacked in Georgia state's Lithonia city by a homeless drug addict.

Another Indian-American student, 18-year-old Akul B Dhawan at the University of Illinois Urbana-Champaign was found dead last month with signs of hypothermia. Dhawan reportedly went missing in the early hours of January 20 and was found dead almost 10 hours later on the back porch of a building near the university campus in west Urbana in the US state of Illinois