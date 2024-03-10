New moon sighted in Saudi Arabia; Ramadan fasting to begin on Monday for all Gulf countries except Oman

Onmanorama Staff
Published: March 10, 2024 10:33 PM IST
Representational image.

Riyadh: Ramadan fasting will commence for all Gulf countries except Oman on Monday after the Saudi Arabian Supreme Court declared the new moon was sighted in the Sudair and Thumair regions on Sunday.

The month-long fasting will begin for the United Arab Emirates, Kuwait, Qatar and Bahrain on Monday. Since Oman is yet to see the new moon, the 30th of Shaaban will be completed on Monday and fasting will commence on Tuesday, according to the Ministry of Awqaf and Religious Affairs. 

Ramadan is the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, observed by Muslims around the world as a month of fasting. The annual observance of Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars of Islam and lasts around a month, from one sighting of the crescent moon to the next, when Eid-ul-Fitr is celebrated.

RELATED ARTICLES
The comments posted here/below/in the given space are not on behalf of Onmanorama. The person posting the comment will be in sole ownership of its responsibility. According to the central government's IT rules, obscene or offensive statement made against a person, religion, community or nation is a punishable offense, and legal action would be taken against people who indulge in such activities.
Login to comment
Logout
MORE IN NEWS