Moscow terror attack: Death toll touches 133; Putin says accused tried to flee to Ukraine

Moscow: The death toll from a shooting and fire at a Moscow concert hall had risen to 133 from an earlier figure of 115 dead, said Russian Investigators on Saturday. Russia confirmed that four suspected gunmen arrested over Friday's attack were not Russian citizens. As per Russian media reports, some were nationals of Tajikistan, a country that borders Afghanistan and where the Islamic State group is active.



Russian President Vladimir Putin condemned the attack and vowed to punish those behind the "barbaric terrorist attack" on a Moscow concert hall that killed more than 130, saying four gunmen trying to flee to Ukraine had been arrested.

Kyiv has strongly denied any connection, with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accusing Putin of trying to shift the blame onto them.

Putin, in his first public remarks on the attack, made no reference to a statement by the Islamic State group (IS) claiming responsibility.

At least 133 people were killed when camouflaged gunmen stormed the Crocus City Hall, in Moscow's northern suburb of Krasnogorsk, and then set fire to the building on Friday evening.

This image grab taken from footage obtained by AFP TV shows unidentified gunmen moving towards the doors of the Crocus City Hall .

The Islamic State group wrote on Telegram Saturday that the attack was "carried out by four IS fighters armed with machine guns, a pistol, knives and firebombs," as part of "the raging war" with "countries fighting Islam".

It is the deadliest attack in Russia for almost two decades and the deadliest in Europe to have been claimed by IS. Russian officials expect the death toll to rise further, with more than 100 wounded in hospital.

Russia's Investigative Committee, which probes major crimes, said rescue workers were still pulling bodies from the burnt-out building on Saturday. The emergency situations ministry has so far named 29 of the victims, the blaze has complicated the process of identification.

'Barbaric' act, says Putin

"Terrorists, murderers, non-humans ... have only one unenviable fate: retribution and oblivion," Putin said in his televised address on Saturday. Calling the attack a "barbaric, terrorist act", he said "all four direct perpetrators ... all those who shot and killed people, have been found and detained".

Russian president Putin raised suspicion on Ukrain's involvement in the attack. Photo: AFP

Russian television showed security services interrogating four bloodied men, who spoke Russian with an accent, on a road in the western Bryansk region, which borders both Ukraine and Belarus.

"They tried to escape and were travelling towards Ukraine, where, according to preliminary data, a window was prepared for them on the Ukrainian side to cross the state border," said Putin.

Putin also compared the attackers to "Nazis" and said the attack was an "atrocity, a strike against Russia and our people".

Zelensky, in his evening address on Saturday, dismissed the suggestion that Kyiv had been involved.

"What happened yesterday in Moscow is obvious," he said. "Putin and the other scum are just trying to blame it on someone else. They always have the same methods. It has happened before. There have been bombed houses, shootings, and explosions. And they always blame others," he said.

Russia has arrested 11 people in connection with the attack, the FSB security service said. Earlier, the agency had said the attackers had "contacts" in Ukraine, without elaborating.

Site search to continue

Putin named Sunday a day of national mourning. And he promised: "All the perpetrators, organisers and those who ordered this crime will be justly and inevitably punished."

The Investigative Committee said the death toll had so far reached 133 and the governor of the Moscow region said rescuers would continue to scour the site for "several days."

Members of emergency services work at the scene of the gun attack at the Crocus City Hall concert hall in Krasnogorsk, outside Moscow. Photo: AFP

Some 107 people were still in hospital, many in critical condition, Deputy Prime Minister Tatyana Golikova said. IS had first claimed responsibility for the attack on Friday night, repeating its claim again on Saturday.

Some witnesses filmed the gunmen from the upper floors as they walked through the stalls shooting people, and sharing the footage on social media. Then "the terrorists used a flammable liquid to set fire to the concert hall's premises, where spectators were located, including wounded," the Investigative Committee said.

Investigators said people died both from gunshot wounds and smoke inhalation after a fire engulfed the 6,000-seater venue. Investigators said a man who jumped on one of the gunmen as he was shooting at the concert-goers, "immobilising" him and thus "saving the lives of people around him" would receive an award.