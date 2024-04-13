Malayalam
India in touch with Iran to secure release of 17 nationals onboard Tehran seized Israeli-linked ship

PTI
Published: April 13, 2024 05:20 PM IST Updated: April 13, 2024 07:39 PM IST
Topic | World

New Delhi: Seventeen Indians are on board an Israeli-linked container ship that the Iranian military has seized amid heightened tensions between Iran and Israel.

Official sources said India is in touch with Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure the welfare and early release of the Indian nationals.

The Iranian action came amid increasing fears that Tehran may launch an attack on Israeli soil in retaliation to a strike on the Iranian consulate in Syria 12 days ago.

"We are aware that a cargo ship 'MSC Aries' has been taken control by Iran. We have learnt that there are 17 Indian nationals onboard," said a source.

"We are in touch with the Iranian authorities through diplomatic channels, both in Tehran and in Delhi, to ensure security, welfare and early release of Indian nationals," it said.

Reports said Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guards seized MSC Aries on Saturday morning when it was sailing through the Strait of Hormuz. 

