The Vatican is preparing for a historic occasion as Pope Leo XIV, the first American ever elected to the papacy, will be officially inaugurated on Sunday. The inauguration Mass will take place in St Peter's Square, Vatican City, at 10 am CET. According to Vatican News, tens of thousands of people, including world leaders, royalty, and clergy, are expected to attend the ceremony.

Pope Leo XIV, formerly Cardinal Robert Prevost, was elected on May 8 after a brief conclave. Born in Chicago and having spent many years in Peru, he will now assume leadership of the Roman Catholic Church, which counts 1.4 billion followers worldwide.

The Vatican has released a list of international dignitaries expected to attend the inaugural Mass:

Albania: President Bajram Bega

Armenia: President Vahagn Khachaturyan

Australia: Prime Minister Anthony Albanese

Austria: Chancellor Christian Stocker

Belgium: King Philippe, Queen Mathilde, Prime Minister Bart De Wever

Britain: Prince Edward

Bulgaria: Prime Minister Rossen Jeliazkov

Canada: Prime Minister Mark Carney

Colombia: President Gustavo Petro

Croatia: Prime Minister Andrej Plenkovic

Ecuador: President Daniel Noboa

European Union: Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

France: Prime Minister Francois Bayrou

Gabon: President Brice Oligui Nguema

Germany: Chancellor Friedrich Merz

Georgia: President Mikheil Kavelashvili

Hungary: President Tamas Sulyok

Italy: President Sergio Mattarella, Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni

Ireland: President Michael D Higgins

Israel: President Isaac Herzog

Latvia: Prime Minister Evika Silina

Lebanon: President Joseph Aoun

Lithuania: President Gitanas Nauseda

Luxembourg: Prime Minister Luc Frieden

Malta: Prime Minister Robert Abela

Monaco: Prince Albert, Princess Charlene

Morocco: Prime Minister Aziz Akhannouch

Netherlands: Queen Maxima, Prime Minister Dick Schoof

Nigeria: President Bola Tinubu

Paraguay: President Santiago Pena

Peru: President Dina Boluarte

Poland: President Andrzej Duda

Portugal: President Marcelo Rebelo de Sousa

Serbia: Prime Minister Djuro Macut

Slovenia: Prime Minister Robert Golob

Slovakia: President Peter Pellegrini

Spain: King Felipe, Queen Letizia

Switzerland: President Karin Keller-Sutter

Togo: President Faure Gnassingbe

Ukraine: President Volodymyr Zelenskiy

United States: Vice President JD Vance, Secretary of State Marco Rubio

(With Reuters inputs)