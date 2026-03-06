Chennai: Mariana L Neisuler has assumed charge as the United States Consul General in Chennai. She took over the post on March 2, 2026.

Speaking after assuming office, Neisuler said she was honoured to represent the United States in southern India at an important time in the bilateral relationship between the two countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

She said the US administration is focused on strengthening partnerships that deliver results for both Americans and Indians. Neisuler added that she looks forward to expanding trade ties, supporting American businesses and strengthening people-to-people connections between the two countries.

Before her posting in Chennai, Neisuler served as the Counselor for Political and Economic Affairs at the US Embassy in Tashkent.

ADVERTISEMENT

She has also served as Deputy Economic Counselor at the US embassies in Jerusalem and Amman. Her earlier diplomatic assignments include postings in Washington DC, Dubai, Skopje and Moscow.