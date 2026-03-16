Tehran: India on Monday issued a fresh advisory urging its citizens in Iran not to attempt to cross land borders without prior coordination with the Indian Embassy in Tehran, as continued US-Israel strikes on Iran have heightened concerns in the region.

In an advisory issued on March 16, the Embassy of India, Tehran, said, "In continuation/ reiteration of our advisory of March 9, all Indian nationals currently in Iran are strictly advised not to approach or attempt to cross any land border of Iran for onward travel without prior and explicit coordination with the Embassy of India, Tehran."

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The Embassy said it remains in regular contact with members of the Indian community and is making coordinated arrangements wherever required.

"Uncoordinated movement toward land borders is strongly discouraged," it said.

It warned that Indian nationals trying to leave Iran through land borders without informing or consulting the Embassy are "highly likely to encounter serious logistical and immigration difficulties".

"Please note that the Embassy will not be in a position to provide assistance once individuals move outside Iranian territory without prior coordination," the advisory read.

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"All Indian nationals in Iran are therefore urged to strictly follow Embassy advisories and remain in touch with official channels, and before undertaking any travel," it added.

70 students land Delhi

Meanwhile, the first group of more than 70 Indian students evacuated from Iran through Armenia has safely reached New Delhi, according to the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association (JKSA).

Nasir Khuehami, national convenor of the JKSA, said: "The first batch of more than 70 Indian students -- the majority of them from Jammu and Kashmir, along with several pilgrims -- who had been stranded in Iran amid the ongoing war-like situation in the region, safely arrived at Indira Gandhi International Airport, New Delhi, on a commercial flight this morning as part of the initial phase of the evacuation process.

"The students returned to India via a connecting journey through Armenia and Dubai after undertaking a long and difficult land and air transit arranged in coordination with the concerned authorities," he said.

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The students travelled by bus from different cities in Iran to Armenia, then boarded a Flydubai flight from Zvartnots International Airport to Dubai. From there, they took another connecting Flydubai flight that landed at Indira Gandhi International Airport at around 9.45 am on March 15, reported IANS.

Most of the returning students had studied at institutions across Iran, including Urmia University of Medical Sciences and Tehran University of Medical Sciences, among others. Many had earlier been shifted to safer locations by the Indian Embassy in Tehran as the security situation worsened.

The Association thanked the Ministry of External Affairs and the Indian Embassy in Tehran for facilitating the evacuation and ensuring the safe return of the students during a difficult situation, bringing relief to families in Kashmir who had been worried about their safety.