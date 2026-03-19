Doha: Qatar's foreign ministry ordered Iran's military and security attaches, along with their staff, to leave the country within 24 hours, following the attack on its major gas hub in Ras Laffan.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs delivered an official note to the Embassy of the Islamic Republic of Iran to the State, stating that Qatar considers both the military attache and the security attache at the embassy, in addition to the staff of the two attache offices "persona non grata", and requests that they leave the country within a maximum period of (24) hours, reads the official statement.

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The ministry explained that this decision comes in response to repeated Iranian targeting and the blatant aggression against the State of Qatar, which violated its sovereignty and security, in a flagrant breach of the principles of international law, United Nations Security Council Resolution No. (2817), and the principles of good neighborliness.

Qatar also noted additional measures would be initiated against Iran if they continue hostile approach towards the nation.

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Missile strikes on the Ras Laffan Industrial City on Qatar's north coast on Wednesday caused damage to a gas-to-liquids facility and early on Thursday sparked "sizeable fires and extensive further damage" to several liquified natural gas facilities, QatarEnergy said in a statement.

Qatar's interior ministry said crews brought all fires under control at the Ras Laffan site, without reporting any injuries.

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The country's defence ministry said Qatar was attacked by ballistic missiles from Iran, targeting the energy hub.

While the UK maritime agency reported on Thursday that a projectile had hit a vessel near Ras Laffan and that all crew were safe.

Qatar is one of the world's top liquefied natural gas producers, alongside the United States, Australia and Russia.

Trump, on his Truth Social platform, threatened to "massively blow up the entirety of the South Pars Gas Field" if any further attacks took place at Ras Laffan. He said Israel was responsible for the strike on South Pars. Israel's government has not commented.

The Gulf has borne the brunt of Iran's reprisals for the US-Israeli strikes that sparked the Middle East war in late February, with Tehran targeting US assets as well as striking energy facilities.

(With inputs from AFP)