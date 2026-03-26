Two people were killed and three others injured after debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell on Sweihan Street in Abu Dhabi, authorities said.

The incident occurred after air defence systems successfully intercepted a missile, with falling debris striking parts of the area. Several vehicles were also damaged in the impact.

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Authorities said the deceased has not yet been identified. "The incident resulted in the deaths of two unidentified individuals, three injuries, and damage to a number of cars," the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a post on X.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Defence said it is responding to multiple missile and drone threats from Iran. Iran has scaled up attacks on Middle East countries following military strikes on the country by the United States and Israel.