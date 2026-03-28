Five Indian nationals sustained injuries after debris from an intercepted ballistic missile fell near the Khalifa Economic Zones Abu Dhabi (KEZAD), authorities said.

The incident occurred following the successful interception of a ballistic missile by air defence systems, with debris landing in the vicinity of KEZAD, the Abu Dhabi Media Office said in a statement.

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"Authorities confirm that the incident has resulted in injuries ranging from moderate to minor sustained by five individuals of an Indian nationality," the statement said. The details of the injured are not known yet.

Meanwhile, the UAE Ministry of Defence said it is responding to multiple missile and drone threats from Iran. Iran has scaled up attacks on Middle East countries following military strikes on the country by the United States and Israel, which resulted in the killing of its supreme leader.