Tehran: US-Israeli strikes on Sunday hit a quay at an Iranian port city near the strategic Strait of Hormuz, killing five people, Iranian state media reported.

"The American-Zionist enemy carried out a criminal attack at the quay of Bandar Khamir, killing five people and injuring four others," the official IRNA news agency reported.

ADVERTISEMENT

Meanwhile, Iran claimed on Sunday attacks on two major aluminium plants in the Gulf, further raising the economic stakes of the Middle East war after Yemen's Iran-backed Houthis joined the conflict.

The war that began on February 28 with US-Israeli attacks on Iran has mushroomed throughout the region, sending world energy markets into a tailspin and threatening to torpedo the global economy.

With the official status of talks between Washington and Tehran uncertain, daily salvoes of strikes across the region have continued unabated.

In Iranian capital Tehran, two blasts shook northern areas of the city early Sunday, according to an AFP journalist, although it was not clear what was targeted.

ADVERTISEMENT

Iran, for its part, fired a volley of missiles and drones at plants belonging to two of the world's largest aluminium producers in Bahrain and the United Arab Emirates, the country's Revolutionary Guards said Sunday, targeting what they described as industries linked to the US military.

Emirates Global Aluminium (EGA) said an Iranian attack wounded six and caused significant damage to its plant, while Bahraini state media said two Aluminium Bahrain (ALBA) employees were injured in a second Iranian attack, without providing more details.

As the spectre of a widening conflict grew, Yemen's Houthis on Saturday claimed their first attack of the war, before the rebels said they fired "a barrage of cruise missiles and drones" at strategic sites in Israel.

The attacks raised concern about the war spreading to the Red Sea, with Saudi Arabia rerouting much of its oil exports there to avoid the Strait of Hormuz, which Iran says it has closed to shipping from hostile powers.

ADVERTISEMENT

During Israel's recent war in Gaza, the Houthis, claiming solidarity with Palestinians, attacked shipping in the Red Sea and Gulf of Aden, forcing companies to take costly detours.

Complete attacks

The Tehran blasts came a day after the Israeli military said it struck the headquarters of Iran's Marine Industries Organisation in the capital, saying the facility developed "a wide range of naval weaponry".

An Israeli military spokesman said attacks on Iranian military industry had intensified and "within a few days, we will complete attacks on all critical components."

"I miss a peaceful night's sleep," an artist in Tehran told AFP, saying the previous night's strikes were "so intense it felt like all of Tehran was shaking".

On the other side, Israel said a new wave of missiles was fired from Iran at its territory on Sunday, as Gulf nations Kuwait and the United Arab Emirates reported fresh missile and drone attacks.

For the US' part, Vice President JD Vance said in an interview with podcaster Benny Johnson published Saturday that the US has "accomplished all its military objectives" in Iran but the war must carry on "a little while longer".

His comments came as The Washington Post reported the Pentagon was preparing plans for weeks of ground operations in Iran -- potentially including raids on Kharg Island and sites near the Strait of Hormuz -- though President Donald Trump has yet to approve any deployment.

Pakistan mediation

Pakistan, acting as a go-between for Washington and Tehran, will host foreign ministers from Saudi Arabia, Turkey and Egypt in Islamabad on Monday for talks on the crisis.

Iran's President Masoud Pezeshkian thanked Islamabad "for its mediation efforts to stop the aggression", while Germany's Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul said Friday he expected a direct US-Iran meeting in Pakistan "very soon."

Trump's special envoy Steve Witkoff said such a meeting could take place soon, and promoted a 15-point plan that Washington says "could solve it all".

Still, the USS Tripoli, an amphibious assault ship carrying around 3,500 Marines and sailors, arrived in the Middle East on Friday amid speculation over a possible US ground deployment in Iran.