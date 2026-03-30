Iran said on Monday its ambassador to Lebanon would remain in his post in Beirut, defying the Lebanese Foreign Ministry, which has declared him persona non grata and told him to leave.

With war raging in Lebanon between Hezbollah and Israel, the Iranian envoy's status has emerged as a focal point of tension between the Iran-backed group and the Lebanese government, which has been heavily critical of Hezbollah for entering the regional war in support of Tehran and called for talks with Israel.

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The Lebanese Foreign Ministry last week said it had decided to withdraw accreditation for the ambassador-designate, Mohammad Reza Shibani, and asked him to leave by March 29. The ministry said at the time that Shibani had violated diplomatic convention by making statements about Lebanese internal politics.

Lebanese Parliament Speaker Nabih Berri, a powerful Shi'ite Muslim politician and Hezbollah ally, opposed the Foreign Ministry's decision and has asked Shibani to remain, sources familiar with Berri's position said.

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Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson Esmail Baghaei, speaking at a news conference, said Shibani would stay in Beirut.

"Considering the discussions raised by the relevant Lebanese parties and the conclusions reached, the Iranian ambassador will continue his work as ambassador in Beirut and is still present there," Baghaei said.

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The Lebanese Foreign Ministry has issued no statement on the matter since the deadline passed, and didn't immediately respond to a request for comment.

Lebanon was sucked into the war in the Middle East on March 2, when the Shi'ite Muslim group Hezbollah opened fire in support of Iran, igniting an Israeli offensive that has killed more than 1,200 people in Lebanon and displaced over 1 million.

Lebanese Prime Minister Nawaf Salam, whose administration had been seeking to peacefully disarm Hezbollah, said its decision to attack Israel had shown disregard for the majority of Lebanese, and banned its military wing.

Israeli Foreign Minister Gideon Saar, who praised Lebanon's decision last week, noted on Monday that the deadline had expired and said the Iranian ambassador "is sipping his coffee in Beirut, mocking the host country'".

"Lebanon is a virtual state that is, in practice, occupied by Iran," Saar wrote on X.