An Iranian strike on a power station in Kuwait killed one Indian worker and damaged a building at the site, the Gulf state's electricity ministry said Monday.

"A service building at a power and water desalination plant was attacked as part of the Iranian aggression against the State of Kuwait, resulting in the death of an Indian worker and significant material damage to the building," said Fatima Abbas Jawhar Hayat, a spokesperson for the ministry.

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Indian Embassy in Kuwait has confirmed the worker's death hours after the news made headlines.

"Embassy of India in Kuwait expresses its deepest condolences at the tragic demise of an Indian national due to an attack on a desalination facility in Kuwait yesterday. The Embassy is closely coordinating with the Kuwaiti authorities to render all possible support and assistance," the embassy wrote on X.

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On Sunday, Kuwait's defence ministry said that 10 service members were injured in an attack on a military camp, as Iran continues targeting positions in the region in response to US-Israeli strikes.

"Over the past 24 hours, the armed forces detected 14 ballistic missiles and 12 hostile drones in Kuwaiti airspace," said defence ministry spokesman Colonel Saud Abdulaziz al-Atwan in a statement.

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"This resulted in an attack on one of the armed forces' camps, injuring 10 members of the armed forces, who are receiving the necessary medical treatment, in addition to material damage to the site," the statement added.

Iran's retaliation after joint US and Israel strikes on Tehran has escalated the war to the entire Gulf region.

(With AFP inputs)